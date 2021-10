Michael Owen has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain are a weaker side after the addition of Lionel Messi.Messi made his Champions League debut for the club in the 1-1 draw against Club Bruges, starting alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as the Belgians frustrated Mauricio Pochettino’s side.Speaking after the game, Owen explained that he believes that picking the illustrious front three in combination weakens the French capital club.“As much as we drool over this PSG team with those forwards - I don’t really understand why they’re one of the favourites for it [the Champions League],” Owen explained on BT Sport.“They’re all phenomenal...

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO