CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salem, OH

Laser skin treatments offered through SRMC

Salem News Online
 10 days ago

SALEM – Those looking to revitalize and improve the appearance of their skin can now benefit from faster and more effective laser skin treatments than ever before. Board-Certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Linda Camp, M.D., FACS, is offering innovative Sciton Joule laser therapy locally at SRMC Plastic Surgery to help patients rejuvenate their skin and minimize surface imperfections on the face and body, including hair removal.

www.salemnews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

No deal: House delays infrastructure vote

House Democratic leaders late Thursday postponed a vote yet again on the bipartisan infrastructure bill amid threats from progressives to tank it as leverage for a separate, larger package to expand social safety net programs. After a long day of meetings between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the warring centrist...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Salem, OH
Lifestyle
City
Salem, OH
CBS News

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears suspended from conservatorship

A Los Angeles judge has suspended Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that's controlled the singer's life, career and finances for 13 years. The decision is a major victory for the pop star, who has pushed to remove her father from the court-appointed arrangement. Judge Brenda Perry agreed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laser Surgery#Skin Types#Skin Treatments#Reconstructive Surgery#Facs#Sclerotherapy

Comments / 0

Community Policy