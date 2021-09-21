Laser skin treatments offered through SRMC
SALEM – Those looking to revitalize and improve the appearance of their skin can now benefit from faster and more effective laser skin treatments than ever before. Board-Certified Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon Linda Camp, M.D., FACS, is offering innovative Sciton Joule laser therapy locally at SRMC Plastic Surgery to help patients rejuvenate their skin and minimize surface imperfections on the face and body, including hair removal.www.salemnews.net
Comments / 0