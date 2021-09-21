Nancy Elliot Nicholson Spear

Nancy Elliot Nicholson was born on October 4, 1939, to G. J. Guthrie Nicholson, Jr., and Mary D. Nicholson (née Cleveland) in Rolling Hills, Long Island, NY. Nancy spent her childhood on Long Island and, later, at Black Point Farm in Portsmouth, RI with her sister Robin and brother Nick. She graduated from St. Mary’s-in-the-Mountains School in Littleton, NH in 1957, when she also made her debut. She received her nursing pin from St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in NYC in 1960.