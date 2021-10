ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A group of Colorado health care workers are continuing a push to lower opioid overdose deaths. The Colorado Naloxone Project has expanded its pilot programs into two labor and delivery units in the state hoping to prevent pregnant women or new moms from an increasing threat. (credit: CBS) “We feel like it can help reduce the mortality associated with substance use disorders. This allows us to give them the resource. In the event that they were to have an event at home,” said Jennifer Holloway, the Clinical Nurse Coordinator in the labor and delivery unit at Swedish Medical...

ENGLEWOOD, CO ・ 7 DAYS AGO