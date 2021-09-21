CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: What are they fighting for?

Roanoke Times
 10 days ago

Throughout our nation and especially in the South, there are those who are fighting for the right not to wear masks and not to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. But what is it that they’re unwittingly and actually fighting for?. First of all, the right to become infected with...

roanoke.com

St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Fighting bioterrorism will require even greater sacrifice

Americans typically clamor for high-tech solutions to solve both mundane and daunting problems. So it would seem to be a no-brainer that the extraordinary technology that led to the rapid development of the coronavirus vaccine would be enthusiastically embraced by all but the flat Earth crowd. Related to the pandemic,...
Idaho Statesman

Letters to the editor: Vaccines, Biden order, Washington hospitals, fighting COVID

When I was a year old, my brother contracted polio. My father, a World War II Navy combat pilot, sat by his bedside while my brother endured six months in an oxygen tent. He miraculously recovered, while others were not so lucky. When the government made the Salk vaccine available, the virus was eradicated. Feeble arguments of “freedom” were virtually non-existent. We all are tired of COVID and masking. To those who refuse the vaccine, suck it up, snowflake. Your ignorance puts my 7-year-old at risk.
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: COVID hospitalization numbers aren’t what they’re cracked up to be

Stop trying to create fear about how COVID hospitalizations are overwhelming our hospitals. The Atlantic reported that a group of Harvard and other researchers recently analyzed 50,000 “COVID” patients in VA hospitals and found that 36 percent of them in 2020 had either mild symptoms or were asymptomatic — and that number has grown to almost 50 percent in 2021. Clearly, these people were not admitted for COVID.
Lancaster Online

What is ‘scientific basis,’ anyway? (letter)

I heard an unbelievably absurd speech from Gov. Tom Wolf recently condemning the Texas abortion ban, which bans abortions around the time a baby’s heart starts to beat (six weeks). Wolf supports the right to kill an unwanted child, which is no surprise given his history of pro-choice advocacy. But...
Times Herald-Record

Letter: A communal response is needed to fight COVID-19

How exasperating to read the Sept. 21 article about re: Orange County lawmakers’ opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The UN is convening to discuss COVID-19 as a global health threat, while our county legislators are proclaiming that getting a vaccine, the only safe and effective antidote to this virus, should be left up to the individual. Is this also how they feel about government-mandated school vaccines?
The Post and Courier

Letters: Increase TB funding to fight COVID setback

The COVID-19 pandemic, caused by a contagious airborne pathogen, is ravaging communities in the United States. Beyond our borders, many countries are afflicted by another airborne pathogen, the leading infectious disease killer, tuberculosis. According to the World Health Organization’s most recent data, TB was responsible for 1.5 million deaths in...
WIVB

Health care workers submitting “mass resignation letters” over state’s vaccine requirement, Republicans say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit, rather than get the shot. By September 27th, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York State’s hospitals and nursing homes will have had to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. That deadline is October 7th for other health care workers.
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Fighting evil; redistricting; Republicans

Twenty years ago we were one people, our way of life was attacked. We came together realizing we were no longer isolated from terror in the Middle East. We were stunned, horrified and bewildered but we looked to each other for comfort. It was a time to take a step...
Standard-Examiner

Letter: What does the American flag mean to you?

It has become common for some people to disrespect the flag, burn it, stomp on and disgrace it in any way possible, to use it as an excuse to commit violent acts. A former leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Utah said it was a symbol of racism and hate.
Roanoke Times

Health agencies rescind mask orders despite governor's vow

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Two more local health department in Michigan rescinded their school masking requirement Thursday despite Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying she will not enforce Republican-written budget provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 orders. The moves by Allegan County south of Grand Rapids and the Barry-Eaton...
Westerly Sun

Letter: Teaching Charlestown what OMA means

Sometimes in political dialogue the acronym OMA is used without being fully understood. The Open Meetings Act (OMA) was enacted by the Rhode Island legislature to prevent political decisions from being made in secret without the public’s awareness. The intent is to ensure any decision made by any public entity is made in a public forum, not behind closed doors or at someone’s house. To ensure illegal meetings don’t happen, three steps must be done: 1. Public notice is issued notifying when and where a public meeting will be held, including the agenda, which lists items to be discussed. 2. At the public meeting these listed items are discussed. Only what is on the agenda can be discussed. 3. At the public meeting, decisions on the items are made. Note: In all three steps, the public is kept informed. Any deviation from these procedures is a violation of the OMA.
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: People Who Refuse Shot Start Losing Their Jobs As Cities And Companies Get Tougher About Vaccines

DENVER (CBS4) – “I will not let them violate my constitutional rights and force me to be stuck with a needle with their vaccines,” said Denver police officer Dave Curtis. Curtis says he will retire early, rather than receiving the COVID vaccine by a Thursday deadline for city employees. He was part of a lawsuit by seven officers asking a judge to force the city to back down from requiring vaccination. The judge rejected it early Wednesday, saying they should have first taken their objections to the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment. “What the court said ultimately was, ‘Hey I...
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: We must save what is precious

Not the Taliban, but a growing vendetta against women: right-wing religious fundamentalists using “right to life” to restrict not just abortion but even contraception, in Texas giving citizens a bounty to report those assisting women. We haven’t yet lost democracy, but it’s being attacked: Trump threatening election officials to change...
