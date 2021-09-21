Letter: What are they fighting for?

Sometimes in political dialogue the acronym OMA is used without being fully understood. The Open Meetings Act (OMA) was enacted by the Rhode Island legislature to prevent political decisions from being made in secret without the public’s awareness. The intent is to ensure any decision made by any public entity is made in a public forum, not behind closed doors or at someone’s house. To ensure illegal meetings don’t happen, three steps must be done: 1. Public notice is issued notifying when and where a public meeting will be held, including the agenda, which lists items to be discussed. 2. At the public meeting these listed items are discussed. Only what is on the agenda can be discussed. 3. At the public meeting, decisions on the items are made. Note: In all three steps, the public is kept informed. Any deviation from these procedures is a violation of the OMA.

CHARLESTOWN, RI ・ 14 DAYS AGO