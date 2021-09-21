Letter: Some facts about pregnancy and abortion

I have wrestled for a week about regarding submitting a response to an opinion regarding three issues. That is bail, abortions, and voting. First regarding the bail issue my thoughts are if one doesn't have the funds or friends to go your bail, don't do the crime and if you don't want to do the time until your trial. The abortion issue is a sensitive issue with me. I am totally against abortion (the slaughter of babies). I agree with the recent law enacted. We were appalled at Hitler's killing 6 million Jews in WW II, but we don't blink an eye at the killing of over 60 million babies since the 1960s. Abortions are not about "women's health" as the misinformed loudly claim...it's about the murder of babies.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO