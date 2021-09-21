Letter: Some facts about pregnancy and abortion

On Sept. 1, S.B. 8, the most extreme abortion ban in our country’s history went into effect. This new law essentially eliminates access to safe, legal abortion in Texas and provides no exceptions for rape or incest. Yet, the majority of Americans – including folks in Texas and North Dakota – support safe, legal abortion and believe we should all have the freedom to make our own healthcare decisions without interference from politicians. This unprecedented law, in substance, invites Government and deputized citizens into exam rooms with women and their doctors, defies public will, violates women’s freedom of choice, and paves the way for other states, like North Dakota, to follow suit.
