DENVER (CBS4)– Even before the clock struck 10 o’clock on Monday morning, students began their walkout from East High School and North High School to protest Tay Anderson‘s position on the Denver School Board. Last week, Anderson was censured by the board after an investigation revealed that he had acted inappropriately but the initial allegations of sexual assault were unfounded. (credit: CBS) More than 1,000 students left classes to protest Anderson’s actions. One East High School student, who is Black, told CBS4, “It’s not racial. He did what he did and is going to get what he deserves.” With police escorts, they marched through...

DENVER, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO