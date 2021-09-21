CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buena Vista, VA

Letter: Vote for diverse group of public servants

Roanoke Times
 10 days ago

There were some great speeches at Glen Maury Park in Buena Vista on Labor Day but one in particular stood out above the rest. The GOP candidate for Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears (who happens to be a brilliant, free thinking, Constitutional loving black woman) started her speech only to be pummeled with racial slurs from a group of woke Democrats (you know, the ones whose favorite past time is to remind us how racist we are). Well, Winsome was having nothing of it and beautifully turned an extremely ugly situation into a victorious ray of light and hope that resulted in the longest and loudest ovation in the history of the Labor Day event.

roanoke.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

No deal: House delays infrastructure vote

House Democratic leaders late Thursday postponed a vote yet again on the bipartisan infrastructure bill amid threats from progressives to tank it as leverage for a separate, larger package to expand social safety net programs. After a long day of meetings between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the warring centrist...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lexington, VA
Buena Vista, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
City
Buena Vista, VA
CBS News

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears suspended from conservatorship

A Los Angeles judge has suspended Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that's controlled the singer's life, career and finances for 13 years. The decision is a major victory for the pop star, who has pushed to remove her father from the court-appointed arrangement. Judge Brenda Perry agreed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winsome Sears

Comments / 0

Community Policy