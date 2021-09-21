ACROSS OUR COMMUNITIES

Leetonia Sportsman Club, 311 E. High St. will hold its Kids Day for boys and girls ages 6 to 15 Saturday. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and runs continuously throughout the day. Everything is free of charge and includes shooting, archery, fishing and a hot dog roast. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. Parents are reminded to bring a fishing rod for their child, if they have one, but do not bring a rifle or bow. Trophies will be awarded to contest winners and raffle prizes will be awarded. Kids Day is held annually in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day. For information about National Hunting and Fishing Day go to nhfday.org. For information call Bob Clutter at 330-332-9421.