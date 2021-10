A deepening bus driver shortage has left Saline Area Schools urging parents to make plans for alternate transportation for their children. A district-wide email from Rex Clary, Director of Operations, and Tracey Mulcare, of the operations specialist department, urged parents to prepare their own transportation to and from school in the event of bus cancellations. The email also encouraged parents to download the Ride 360 App to receive notifications in the "somewhat likely event" that a bus route may be canceled due to bus driver absences. Notifications will also be sent using school systems like "School Messenger."

SALINE, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO