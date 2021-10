TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) — Carjackings are happening everywhere, and nearly every day. One driver in Tinley Park got his car stolen at gunpoint. He got it back, but the thieves returned – and this time, he pulled out his own gun. That landed him in jail. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry caught up with the man, Naser Zaghlol, moments after his release. Fresh out of spending a night in jail, Zaghlol could not believe the trouble in which he found himself. Terry: “What was going through your mind as they’re holding you for 24 hours?” Zaghlol: “Only thing I was thinking, where is justice?” Zaghlol’s...

TINLEY PARK, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO