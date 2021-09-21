Salem Fall Homecoming court

The Salem High School Fall Homecoming 2021 Queen will be crowned at 7 p.m. Friday during halftime of the varsity football game. The dance will be a fall theme and held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Queen candidates from left, Jenna McClish, daughter of John and Julie McClish; Alexa Whitman, daughter of Danielle and Jason Whitman; Molly Hopple, daughter of Kathi and Russ Hopple; Brittany Zeigler, daughter of Becky and Pete Zeigler; Skylar Bettis, daughter Scott and Sheryl Bettis; Rylie Troy, daughter of Shannon and Tony Troy; and Krista Barley, daughter of Rick and Dianna Barley. (Submitted photo)