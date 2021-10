Need an ear to help with academic, social, or mental health issues? Linfield University’s Director of Student Care and Support wants to help with all the above. Lainie Sowell started in the newly-formed position on July 1, after serving as an area director for student success at Linfield for two years. In her role as area director, Sowell was similarly tasked with helping students with various issues, on top of other responsibilities. Her new role allows her to focus on helping solve those issues full-time.

