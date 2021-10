ATLANTA – Oglethorpe's men's soccer team came up short by a single goal for the third time this season when the Stormy Petrels fell to Lynchburg 2-1 Friday night. Abraham Lopez put up the Petrels' only tally in the eighth minute off a great pass from James Williams to tie the game 1-1, but Lynchburg would go back in front 20 minutes later for the eventual game winner. The match marked the third of the season so far that Oglethorpe lost to a nationally recognized team as Lynchburg falls into the receiving votes category of the national top-25 according to this week's NCAA Division III coaches poll.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO