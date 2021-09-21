Antrim, David Michael - (1) count 1543(B)(1)(iii) Driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked - DUI Related (M3)
On Monday, September 13th, 2021 at approximately 12:15 P.M. one of our Officers was on patrol in the area of Colebrookdale Rd and Evans Rd. The Officer was heading northbound on Colebrookdale Rd and made a right-hand turn onto Evans Rd. The Officer observed a black Mercedes sedan being driven by David Michael Antrim. The department has cited and arrested Antrim numerous times for driving while operating privilege is suspended DUI related. Antrim was charged with 1543(b)(1)(iii), a misdemeanor of the third degree, and 1543(b).berks.crimewatchpa.com
Comments / 0