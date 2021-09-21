CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antrim, David Michael - (1) count 1543(B)(1)(iii) Driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked - DUI Related (M3)

On Monday, September 13th, 2021 at approximately 12:15 P.M. one of our Officers was on patrol in the area of Colebrookdale Rd and Evans Rd. The Officer was heading northbound on Colebrookdale Rd and made a right-hand turn onto Evans Rd. The Officer observed a black Mercedes sedan being driven by David Michael Antrim. The department has cited and arrested Antrim numerous times for driving while operating privilege is suspended DUI related. Antrim was charged with 1543(b)(1)(iii), a misdemeanor of the third degree, and 1543(b).

Friesema, Kevin Michael - (2) counts of DUI (M) and 1 additional charge

On September 7, 2021 at approximately 10:29pm NHPD was on routine patrol in the area of the 200 Block of West Conestoga Street. Officers got behind a motorcycle that they observed failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. The motorcycle also did not have an operational tail light. Officers stopped the motorcycle and identified the rider as Kevin Friesema.(age 27 of New Holland).
Lamar, Albert - (1) count Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspend or Revoked and 2 additional charges

On September 17, 2021 at approximately 10:58AM, Officers were conducting a speed enforcement detail in the 500 Block of E. State Street and observed a Ford work van traveling at a high rate of speed. Subsequently, a traffic stop was initiated in the 100 Block of Race Street, Kennett Square Borough. Upon making contact with the driver, later identified as Albert Lamar, it was discovered he did not have a valid driver's license. Upon further investigation, it was found Lamar was a habitual offender for driving with a suspended license. After reviewing Lamar's extensive drivers history from PennDOT, charges were filed with District Court 15-3-04 for Habitual Offender and other related traffic offenses.
(75) 1501 (A) – Driving without a License (S)

Gilbert, Ryan Carvel - (18) 3802 DUI and 2 additional charges. On September 11, 20201 at approximately 2:10 AM, North Middleton Police Department was dispatched a single vehicle accident in the 1800 block of Spring Road, where the vehicle left the roadway striking a cinder block mailbox, a traffic sign, and a utility electric pole ground wire. It was advised...
Martin, David H - Indecent Assault and 2 additional charges

The East Earl Township Police Department arrested David H. Martin of East Earl. On September 28, 2021, Martin was charged with Indecent Assault, Corruption of Minors, and Unlawful Contact with a Minor. It is alleged that in December 2017, Martin fondled a victim under the age of 18. On September 28, an arrest warrant was issued and Martin was taken into custody without incident. He was arraigned by MDJ Jonathan Heisse. Judge Heisse set Martin's bail at $40,000 cash. Martin was unable to post bail and was committed to Lancaster County Prison.
Couple who waved guns at BLM protesters outside their gated community mansion in St Louis now face having their law licenses suspended

The St. Louis couple who waved guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home could have their law licenses suspended. Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel, in a court filing, cited Mark and Patricia McCloskey's guilty pleas to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter in an attempt to temporarily prevent them from practicing law.
Man, terrified for his life, was found dismembered inside a burning dumpster with a child and female

According to the police officials, when the firefighters arrived on scene behind the storage business in, they began putting out a fire before discovering the charred bodies of three people. The dismembered bodies were found inside a burning dumpster, and some of the body parts were missing. Authorities say that the three corpses were in such a horrid state that the police have not even been able to identify two bodes—one belongs to a child and the other is believed to be that of a female teenager or a woman.
Ex-Cop Kim Potter, Who Said She Meant To Use Taser In Fatal Shooting Of Daunte Wright, Charged With 1st-Degree Manslaughter

Former suburban Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during an April traffic stop, is now charged with first-degree manslaughter, the Associated Press reports. While first-degree manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 15 years, second-degree manslaughter, which was her first charge, carries a maximum penalty of...
We Know the Manner of Gabby Petito's Death. But What's the Cause?

Social media makes voyeurs of us all, drawn to watching strangers perform their unpolished, imperfect online lives. There is something especially familiar -- even intimate -- about people-watching at a time when, for our own safety, we are forced to maintain social distance. But when people live their lives in the public eye, their deaths, too, can become public.
Two women are arrested for 'drugging Miami Beach tourist with Xanax before robbing him of credit cards and $3,000 in cash and embarking on $15,000 spending spree'

Two Florida women have been arrested after they allegedly drugged a male tourist with crushed Xanax before robbing him of his credit card and going on a spending spree. Elizabeth Labbe, 19, and Kimberly Ann Lebron-Martinez, 20, are facing a slew of charges over the caper, which took place in Miami Beach last week.
‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
