MELISSA ANN KISER, 31, passed away after a short illness on September 19, 2021. Melissa was a 2009 graduate of Sissonville High School. Melissa was preceded in death by her mother, Belinda, grandmother, Louise, and aunt, Tammie. Melissa is survived by her two sisters, Andrea Varnado (Michael Varnado) and Heather Lewis (Kevin Lewis), two nieces, Keilana and Lucilynn Edwards, and three fur babies whom she loved with all her heart Bandit, Pocus, and Sebbie. Melissa is also survived by her grandfather, Ronnie Kiser Sr., close cousins Kierra Carter (husband Nathan and son NJ), Carey Kiser (daughter Delaney), aunts Jeanette Kiser and Ronda Kiser, uncle Ronnie Kiser, and her siblings on her father's side. Melissa is also survived by her best friend of 20 years, Tyler Brown, whom her family would like to thank for writing this tribute to her. Melissa leaves behind many more cousins, friends, and family members who grieve her loss and will cherish her memory forever. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Andrew Palmer and Heather Palmer for their love and support during such a difficult time.