Indiana State

Indiana man faces multiple charges in Marion, IL

kzimksim.com
 10 days ago

An Indiana man faces multiple charges after he was involved in a chase with Marion, IL police over the weekend. 51-year-old Michael Pierce of Princeton, IN was charged with several offenses, including possession of a firearm by a felon and attempting to elude police, following the Friday morning incident. Pierce failed to stop after officers initiated a stop near the former Marion mall. He was eventually arrested in a mobile home park, south of the Pilot truck stop. A female riding on Pierce’s motorcycle was released after being questioned by police. Pierce is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

