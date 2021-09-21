Indiana man faces multiple charges in Marion, IL

An Indiana man faces multiple charges after he was involved in a chase with Marion, IL police over the weekend. 51-year-old Michael Pierce of Princeton, IN was charged with several offenses, including possession of a firearm by a felon and attempting to elude police, following the Friday morning incident. Pierce failed to stop after officers initiated a stop near the former Marion mall. He was eventually arrested in a mobile home park, south of the Pilot truck stop. A female riding on Pierce’s motorcycle was released after being questioned by police. Pierce is being held in the Williamson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.