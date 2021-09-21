CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendricks, MN

Harvey Buchholz

Marshall Independent
 10 days ago

HENDRICKS — Services for Harvey L. Buchholz, 91, of Hendricks will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church in Hendricks. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Wednesday at the Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Hendricks, and will resume Thursday one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers or cards, please donate to your local Kiwanis, Western Community Action, or Relay for Life organization. Paying it forward is the best way to remember a man who spent his life doing just that.

