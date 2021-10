Let's be honest: Most baby gyms look like a primary color explosion of yikesness. And yes, I owned one and found it an absolute lifesaver at that bewitching hour when every child under 1 starts crying right when you need to be cooking dinner. But whenever company arrived, I would try to nudge the brightly-colored eyesore into a corner where it was at least partially hidden from its "LOOK AT ME" color scheme. But these gorgeous wooden play gyms featured below? These I might just leave in the middle of the living room - on purpose.

