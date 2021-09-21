Running into fall

Take advantage of the 4-mile course or the 8-mile course October 9th at Holiday Valley and take in the incredible fall foliage our area has to offer! The 4-mile course is mostly downhill; think of it in ski terms as a green circle. The 8-mile course is more difficult and more climbing; think of it as a black diamond. Endurancefactor organizes the race at Holiday Valley. Endurancefactor is a business, ran by locals Doug and Gwen Bush, which started about 20 years ago. The events they own and produce are EVL Half, Happy Half, 4 For 44 Team Relay, Enchanted MTN Half Marathon, and the Fall Scramble. In addition to the events we own, they also do event consulting and design for other races such as Ironman Triathlon and St Jude Marathon & Half Marathon. This is the second year for the Fall Scramble. It started last year as a safe way to hold an event during the time where event sizes were severely restricted and use of roadways for races was restricted. The Fall scramble is a much smaller event in comparison to Happy or EVL Half. Being that they have to ride the chair to the top restricts how many people we can have. The chairlift ride naturally spaces people out which is why we started it last year. Register racers will get a ride on the Spruce Chairlift to the top where the starting line is. Enjoy one or two loops of the course, depending on what you sign up for! Racers will receive custom warm pom hats, running gloves (8-mile runners), chip timing, after race recovery food, free parking, and of course a great time! There is a cap on runners as we have only ordered a limited number of race premium items. Visit holidayvalley.com and view the events tab for more information and to get registered!

ELLICOTTVILLE, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO