Running into fall

This Saturday was the second of two back-to-back weekend road races which capped off the most amazing summer of running for me. It was blissfully cool in the morning ahead of the two-day warm-up which, once again in this summer’s style, timed out perfectly for an enjoyable weekend. With the major milestones of dove, deer archery and grouse opener behind me, the off weekend allowed for a chance to close out what has been an excellent summer for many things, including time on the trail.

middleburglife.com

67th ANNUAL VIRGINIA FALL RACES WILL RUN THIS OCTOBER

MIDDLEBURG, VA — The 67th annual Virginia Fall Races will run on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Glenwood Park in Middleburg, VA. Gates open at 8:00 am and post time for the first race is 1:00 pm. Witness the nation’s best steeplechase horses and riders as they contend for total...
VIRGINIA STATE
Only In Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip

There was a time when Clifton was a boom town – a place with a mission: mine limestone. The Western Lime and Cement Company was based on this rocky bluff, operating a busy limestone quarry operation that grew into a small city. The lime kilns have been cold and quiet for decades and Clifton’s residents […] The post The Wisconsin Ghost Town That’s Perfect For An Autumn Day Trip appeared first on Only In Your State.
WISCONSIN STATE
thevillagerny.com

Event Spotlight: Fall Scramble Off-Road Run

Take advantage of the 4-mile course or the 8-mile course October 9th at Holiday Valley and take in the incredible fall foliage our area has to offer! The 4-mile course is mostly downhill; think of it in ski terms as a green circle. The 8-mile course is more difficult and more climbing; think of it as a black diamond. Endurancefactor organizes the race at Holiday Valley. Endurancefactor is a business, ran by locals Doug and Gwen Bush, which started about 20 years ago. The events they own and produce are EVL Half, Happy Half, 4 For 44 Team Relay, Enchanted MTN Half Marathon, and the Fall Scramble. In addition to the events we own, they also do event consulting and design for other races such as Ironman Triathlon and St Jude Marathon & Half Marathon. This is the second year for the Fall Scramble. It started last year as a safe way to hold an event during the time where event sizes were severely restricted and use of roadways for races was restricted. The Fall scramble is a much smaller event in comparison to Happy or EVL Half. Being that they have to ride the chair to the top restricts how many people we can have. The chairlift ride naturally spaces people out which is why we started it last year. Register racers will get a ride on the Spruce Chairlift to the top where the starting line is. Enjoy one or two loops of the course, depending on what you sign up for! Racers will receive custom warm pom hats, running gloves (8-mile runners), chip timing, after race recovery food, free parking, and of course a great time! There is a cap on runners as we have only ordered a limited number of race premium items. Visit holidayvalley.com and view the events tab for more information and to get registered!
ELLICOTTVILLE, NY
triathlete.com

Face Off: Three Nimble Offroad Running Shoes for Fall

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Are the long bike rides and 4 x 500 swim sets starting to get you down? Does it feel like that “A” race needs to get here ASAP? Or maybe you’ve already ended your season, you’ve had your rest, and you’re looking to get back out again for some unstructured training/adventures. Regardless of how you landed where you are, the fall is here, and that typically means the best time of year for trail running. And if you’re looking at off road soon, there’s a host of new, nimble trail running shoes that give you that fun feeling of dancing in the dirt without taking a toll on your legs. The new generation of low(ish)-profile trail running shoes borrows from the latest foam to still give you some bounce and protection without losing that tactile trail feel.
APPAREL
informnny.com

Your guide to seasonal runs, walks, obstacle courses in Central New York this fall

CENTRAL NEW YORK — The Finger Lakes Mud Run took place this past weekend on September 18, and the crowds were just as involved as the obstacles. Steep walls to scale, ravines to descend and climb back up, mud pits and more could be found at the event, and people of all ages and abilities showed up to tackle the physical feats through the mud.
SYRACUSE, NY
Only In Indiana

Discover A Pristine Lake On This Indiana Hike That Will Quiet Your Soul

There are just some things about living in Indiana that can’t be beaten. This state is astonishingly beautiful, and a lot more interesting than any naysayers might let on. There’s plenty to do and plenty to see, and one of our favorite ways to see the sights is by spending plenty of time outdoors. Predictably, […] The post Discover A Pristine Lake On This Indiana Hike That Will Quiet Your Soul appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
PopSugar

Fall Weather Is Here, So Bring One of These 11 Jackets When You Go Running

If you're anything like us, you get cold easily. Plus, when you factor in cold wind, forget about it. The days of a tank top and shorts for an outdoor workout are coming to an end, and we're reaching for leggings and lightweight jackets. If you're someone who likes to do high-intensity, sweaty workouts outside, you need one of these running jackets this fall.
APPAREL
Daily Targum

Running short on time? Here are some easy fall recipes

With classwork picking up and weekends being filled with football games and get-togethers, many students find themselves struggling to eat something other than the french fries in the dining hall. As a sophomore who is living on her own for the first time, making something that isn’t pasta every night...
RECIPES
bassmaster.com

To run or camp?

The past two days have seen diverging strategies on Lake Norman — and not just the largemouth/spotted bass options. For some, like Day-2 leader Cody Hoyle, a mobile strategy of hitting several spots has worked. Hoyle hit 150 docks on Day 1 and trimmed that back to 70 on Day 2.
HOBBIES
nbc25news.com

Spicer Orchard holds "Pumpkin Run" to kick-off fall season

FENTON, Mich. - By the calendar, this is officially the final weekend of Summer 2021. It's time to start embracing fall and all that comes with it. Like the pumpkin run held at Spicer Orchard in Fenton. The event started in 2019, but had to be canceled last year due...
FENTON, MI
The Daily News Online

Fall foliage trolley runs begin Sunday

RUSH – A great way to enjoy the colors of an upstate autumn is from the windows of a vintage electric trolley car at the New York Museum of Transportation, 6393 East River Rd. Rides operate Sundays only, Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 31 and are included with admission to...
RUSH, NY
Marshall Independent

SMSU BASEBALL: SMSU to open Fall Brown & Gold Series today

MARSHALL — The Southwest Minnesota State University baseball program’s Brown & Gold, best-of-five Fall Series, begins today at Alumni Field. Game one of the series begins at 12 p.m. as part of “Parent’s Day” at the ballpark. All games are free and open to the public. The final four games of the series will each start at 3:30 p.m.
MINNESOTA STATE
Only In Minnesota

Complete With An Abandoned Train Tunnel, Ely’s Peak Is One Of The Unique Fall Hikes In Minnesota

There are dozens of spectacular fall hikes in Minnesota! Whether you want to explore a rushing waterfall, a little-known forest, or a serene lake, there are countless beautiful places that are full of fall color. One of the most unique fall hikes in the state might just be the trail we’d like to tell you […] The post Complete With An Abandoned Train Tunnel, Ely’s Peak Is One Of The Unique Fall Hikes In Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State.
MINNESOTA STATE
Summit Daily News

Colorado Mountain College cross-country running team kicks off fall season

The Colorado Mountain College cross-country running team began its fall season with a meet Saturday, Sept. 18, in Colorado Springs. The top male finisher for the Eagles was Vail native Jason Macaluso, who placed 21st overall in the 8-kilometer race with a time of 27 minutes and 37 seconds. Hope Maldonado of Colorado Springs was the top runner for the women’s team, running to 45th place with a time of 28:21 in the 6-kilometer race.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Marshall Independent

Ready for the return

The recent mornings have at least brought a taste of cool autumn air mixed with the above-average summerlike afternoon temperatures the region has experienced at the start of the season. In those chilly stretches around dawn, whether walking around the block with the dogs or running along the edge of town, I can sense the approaching pheasant season and the onset of October, despite the mercury later in the day getting into the 70s, 80s and even 90s, making for sweaty evening bow hunts and afternoons too warm for my oversized (but fit for his size) Labrador retriever to pursue sharptailed grouse, here in what can only be called the pre-season.
LIFESTYLE
Arkansas Online

Noel to host fall festival, poker run

NOEL, Mo. -- Noel's Fall Festival on Saturday will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers hope the forum will entice neighbors to usher in fall, have some fun and become better acquainted. "One of the reasons we wanted to have the festival is to bring all cultures together...
NOEL, MO

