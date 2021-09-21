CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Shop For a Living—Here's the Only Fall Checklist That Matters

By Nayiri Mampourian
 10 days ago

I spend a lot of time on the internet shopping for what's new and what's next, so I know a thing or two about how to narrow down a checklist when a new season approaches. Currently, I'm on a fall shopping spree, and I can't get enough of the sleek trends this season has to offer. From the soft knits to the plethora of leather separates, the options this season are some of the best yet. Oh, and did I mention I'm also updating my beauty routine and adding a few new knick-knacks to my living room? That's why I continue to shop for all my favorites at Macy's, a store that quite literally has it all.

