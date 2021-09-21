Editorial: Pound does not have the ability to govern itself
Some cannot see the forest for the trees. After two failed attempts even to meet in August, the now three-member Pound Town Council managed a quorum earlier this month in an emergency meeting to oppose action by the Wise County Board of Supervisors to pull the town’s charter. Immediately after the meeting two members — a quorum — were seen meeting at the end of the town hall parking lot absent the required public notice.www.timesnews.net
Comments / 1