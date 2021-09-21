CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

These Ice Caves Are One Of The Natural Wonders Of Maine

By Cooper Fox
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are looking for a truly cool hike this summer, you need to check out the Maine ice caves. According to Maine Trail Finder, a trail through the Nature Conservancy’s Debsconeag Lakes Wilderness Area leads to one of the coolest places a Maine hiker can ever visit. In the shadow of Baxter State Park's Mount Katahdin, the moderate difficulty trail is about a 2 mile round-trip and leads to 3 different destinations: a scenic lookout that offers a vista of First Debsconeag Lake and the Debsconeag Deadwater, the shores of First Debsconeag Lake, and the ice caves.

wblm.com

Comments / 0

Related
102.9 WBLM

Maine Fisherman Donate 600lb Catch To Belfast Soup Kitchen

When most people think of Maine, they think of snow, lobster, blueberries, snow, pine trees, snow, lobster, snow, fall foliage, and more snow and lobster. It seems like Maine is mainly known for its harsh winter and lobstering industry, but another thing people often mention is just how kind Mainers are.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Maine’s Ultimate Fall Event, Maine Maple Fall Fest, Coming October 9th + 10th

The fall season is finally upon us and it's time to celebrate one of Maine's favorite fall flavors: Maple!. Get all in with this special Maine fall flavor with the second annual Maine Maple Fall Fest on October 9th and 10th from 9 AM to 4 PM where you can tour Maine's sugar houses and try all kinds of maple syrup treats like candies, cotton candy, ice cream, baked treats, and, of course, some straight-up Maine-produced maple syrup.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Millinocket, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
102.9 WBLM

Do You Dare To Drive Maine’s Most Haunted Road?

My dad was a fan of the old country legends like Johnny Cash, Johnny Horton (who doesn’t like the “Battle of New Orleans?) and Dick Curless. I must admit after you hear their songs over and over you end up singing along right? Little did I know there was some truth into the song “Tombstone Every Mile”.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

28 Things to Do Around Portland for $20 or Less

For a tiny metropolitan, Portland can be surprisingly pricey. Sometimes I feel like I can’t even be within a 20 mile radius of the city without dropping bands. As someone who likes to ball on a budget, I’m a sucker for frugal functions. To help us all out, I’ve put...
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Something Is Going Into the Old McDonald’s Location on Lisbon Street in Lewiston, Maine

It's been over 10 years since the McDonald's on Libson Street in Lewiston was demolished after it moved to a new building up the street near Dollar Tree. The restaurant was opened here back in 1966 as one of the very first McDonald's restaurants in Maine. For decades, it still had the original style McDonald's sign with the ginormous golden arches which read "McDonald's Hamburgers." Since the move up the street, the lot has been empty with just the faint sign of what used to be there.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caves#The Nature Conservancy#Maine News Stories
102.9 WBLM

The First Signs of Winter and Christmas Were Spotted Wednesday in New Hampshire

For some Granite Staters, this will be welcome and exciting news. From the time skiing closes down usually every mid-March or later, depending on the snow totals for the season, all the way until the first impactful snowfall of the following season, avid skiiers, snowboarders, snowshoers, and the like count down the days (and temperatures) until they'll be able to strap on their equipment once again.
POLITICS
102.9 WBLM

Reader’s Digest Names Bar Harbor A “Romantic Weekend Getaway”

So if romance is in the air then I guess that we're all in the right place. There are romantic spots all over eastern Maine. It's easy to feel the love as one sits with that someone special overlooking the lake on a moonlit night, or when taking a stroll along the Shore Path in Bar Harbor after a really good meal at one of the restaurants there.
BAR HARBOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
102.9 WBLM

The Intersection Problem at the Entrance to the Windham, Maine Mall Has Been Solved

A step to alleviate a long-time issue at the Windham Mall has finally been made, and it's a game-changer that I'm proud to say I played a small part in. Back in August, I wrote an article about how I was getting tired of getting honked at by other drivers when entering the Windham Mall from Route 302. The intersection at the end of the short road leading into the mall has been confusing to so many drivers who didn't realize how it works.
WINDHAM, ME
102.9 WBLM

Overnight Shooting Occurs in Maine High School Parking Lot

According to News Center Maine, a shooting occured last night in a high school parking lot in Southern Maine. Authorities say the shooting, which happened at around 8:50 Tuesday night at South Portland High School, was not related to any school activities. Police and Fire units responded to the upper parking lot after reports of gunfire.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Hey Lazy Mainers! No Cooking This Thanksgiving If You Can Swallow This Soda

After a decade off the shelves, Jones Soda revives something that has been missed. Wait, has it been missed?. Have you ever had Jones Soda? They are famous for having some pretty funky flavors. According to AdWeek, they have flavors like Bug Juice and Blue Bubblegum. But for years, they were most known for the Turkey and Gravy soda just before the big day in November.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

The State’s Minimum Wage Is Getting A Sweet Raise On Jan. 1

In some ways, it seems utterly tone-deaf. It's true, come January 1st, Maine's minimum wage will increase from $12.15 per hour to $12.75 per hour. But let's face it, due to all the insane pandemic issues, most Maine businesses have been forced to start paying a lot more money than that to attract workers. Even fast food places are seeing starting average pay right now of $14.
POLITICS
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
740K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy