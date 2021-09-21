These Ice Caves Are One Of The Natural Wonders Of Maine
If you are looking for a truly cool hike this summer, you need to check out the Maine ice caves. According to Maine Trail Finder, a trail through the Nature Conservancy’s Debsconeag Lakes Wilderness Area leads to one of the coolest places a Maine hiker can ever visit. In the shadow of Baxter State Park's Mount Katahdin, the moderate difficulty trail is about a 2 mile round-trip and leads to 3 different destinations: a scenic lookout that offers a vista of First Debsconeag Lake and the Debsconeag Deadwater, the shores of First Debsconeag Lake, and the ice caves.wblm.com
