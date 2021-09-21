CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does COVID not spread the same at a football game?

By Willow Crosby
Daily Mississippian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the rise of COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant and other new strains, the policies Ole Miss Athletics have implemented should be held under scrutiny. For instance, at football games fans are not required to wear masks no matter how packed the stands are. This has undoubtedly helped contribute to the COVID-19 outbreak that Ole Miss students, faculty and staff are currently struggling with. Ole Miss should not allow people to risk spreading or catching COVID-19 all because of a football game that fans could watch at home.

On-campus testing returns to UM

The university has announced the return of on-campus COVID-19 testing. Students, faculty and staff are eligible to receive testing weekly Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Testing is available Saturdays, with the exception of home game days, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, on home game weekends, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Will NIL hurt college football?

When Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) and college athletics officially met each other on July 1, fans, particularly those of college football, began voicing their questions and concerns on if NIL will negatively impact the game. Fast-forward four weeks into the season and these questions remain unanswered. Although it is...
Let’s talk football with Crimson White Sports Editor Ashlee Woods

In preparation for the Ole Miss game against Alabama this Saturday, Assistant Sports Editor Ruby Draayer sat down with Ashlee Woods, Sports Editor at the Crimson White. Check out what Ashlee has to say. Q: Alabama is notorious for reloading after every season with new players who were just as...
CFB pick ‘em: Week 5

No. 12 Ole Miss at No. 1 Alabama: Catherine Jeffers. Bold. But not unwarranted. We are currently six years removed from that fateful September night in Bryant-Denny Stadium where the Rebels beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 43-37. With the game back in Tuscaloosa, some might put Ole Miss at a disadvantage. Think back to 2015. Ring a bell? Oh yeah, that was in Tuscaloosa too.
Courting victories

Over the weekend, the Ole Miss Women’s Tennis team earned 14 victories, including two on Sunday night to wrap up the three-day Ole Miss Fall Invite. Rebel Reka Zadori came out victorious in her two singles matchups against Alabama’s Sydney Orefice and Kansas State’s Manami Ukita. In her first match, Zadori won in straight sets defeating Ukita 6-2, 6-2. Her second matchup against the Crimson Tide resulted in 6-1 and 6-0 set victories.
Volleyball forces five set match in a loss to Kentucky

Ole Miss Volleyball winning streak snapped by last year’s national champions, the University of Kentucky. The Rebels entered this match undefeated after beating the Auburn Tigers in four sets last week to put them at 12-0. Despite forcing a fifth set against Kentucky, the Rebels fell to the Wildcats 3-2.
College football Week 4 odds: Point spreads, more for every Top 25 game

Wisconsin -5.5 (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Notre Dame covers) Moneyline: Wisconsin -225 favorite to win outright (bet $10 to win $14.44 total); Notre Dame +187 underdog to win outright (bet $10 to win $28.70 total) Total scoring over/under: 46.5 points scored by both teams...
Week 3 college football picks against the spread: How to bet every Top 25 game

College football picks against the spread for Week 3 as we tackle the lines for every top 25 team in action on the week and place our bets. There is an abundance of top 25 college football action on the slate this week including some incredibly intriguing games. Alabama vs. Florida is one of the headliners, joined just behind by Auburn visiting Penn State. But don’t overlook Cincinnati traveling to take on Indiana or a number of the other games as well. This all is to say that the college football picks in Week 3 are going to be difficult to make.
