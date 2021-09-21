Does COVID not spread the same at a football game?
With the rise of COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant and other new strains, the policies Ole Miss Athletics have implemented should be held under scrutiny. For instance, at football games fans are not required to wear masks no matter how packed the stands are. This has undoubtedly helped contribute to the COVID-19 outbreak that Ole Miss students, faculty and staff are currently struggling with. Ole Miss should not allow people to risk spreading or catching COVID-19 all because of a football game that fans could watch at home.thedmonline.com
