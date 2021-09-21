PHILLIP LEE MARTIN

Phil Martin, 62, of Fort Dodge, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at UnityPoint Health — Trinity Regional Medical Center. Phil is survived by his children, Tommas (Martin) Holder, Sarah Clark-Martin, Felicia Rene Martin, Anthony Michael Abdukhalikov-Martin and Trevor Lee Martin; many grandchildren; his siblings, Earl, Terry, Joel, Melissa, Michelle; the beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews; and of special mention Chrissy Larson, a niece and long-time friend; and Daisy Lantz, childhood friend and sister-in-law. He was preceded in death by his mother Bertha Luella Cutting and his father Jackie Junior Martin, his brother Thomas Allen Martin and his sister Sandra Fay Martin.