CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Dodge, IA

PHILLIP LEE MARTIN

Messenger
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhil Martin, 62, of Fort Dodge, died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at UnityPoint Health — Trinity Regional Medical Center. Phil is survived by his children, Tommas (Martin) Holder, Sarah Clark-Martin, Felicia Rene Martin, Anthony Michael Abdukhalikov-Martin and Trevor Lee Martin; many grandchildren; his siblings, Earl, Terry, Joel, Melissa, Michelle; the beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews; and of special mention Chrissy Larson, a niece and long-time friend; and Daisy Lantz, childhood friend and sister-in-law. He was preceded in death by his mother Bertha Luella Cutting and his father Jackie Junior Martin, his brother Thomas Allen Martin and his sister Sandra Fay Martin.

www.messengernews.net

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Fort Dodge, IA
Obituaries
City
Fort Dodge, IA
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trevor Lee#Fifth Ave#Unitypoint Health#Https Gofund Me

Comments / 0

Community Policy