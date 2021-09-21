Garner man charged following pursuit on I-35
WEBSTER CITY — A Garner man was arrested early Monday morning following a pursuit on Interstate 35 involving deputies from three counties, including Hamilton County. At approximately 12:30 a.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from an individual reporting he was being followed and he feared for his safety. The individual was southbound on Interstate 35 and was just entering Hamilton County.www.messengernews.net
