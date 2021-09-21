RAYMOND E. AUSTIN, PHD., of Louisville, KY, died September 18th in the University of Louisville Trauma Center following a fall on 9/11 that resulted in a massive brain injury. Raymond Edwin Austin was born in Princeton, WV, to Mom and Dad, Otella and Lowell Austin. He joined an older brother, Howard, living with the family on the Athens Road. Other siblings came, another brother and twin sisters. Ray was preceded in death by his parents and older brother. He is survived by his wife, Laura Mang Austin, who is his best friend and willing partner in adopting dogs and rabbits. Family members left to cherish memories of Ray include Honor McClellan Austin, Larry Austin, Linda Austin, Helen and J.B. Ryan, Ellen and Tom Friend, Virgil and Betty Davis, Joyce Kwedor and Francine Cherry. This part of Ray's family gave him three generations of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great nieces and great-great nephews who enjoyed his quick wit and kind ways. Ray will also be missed by his in-laws. Laura's family includes Michael and Lucy Mang, Virginia and Robert Day, Monica Hilmer and nine nieces, nephews and great-nephews.