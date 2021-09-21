SID Meeting

The Union Special Improvement District (SID) was created to have Union Center businesses and merchants work in partnership with our local government. This 501 ( c ) 3 nonprofit organization created in 1993 is governed by a nine member volunteer Board of Directors. The Union Center Special Improvement District's main function is to revitalize the heart of its Town. We perform supplemental services while implementing, sponsoring, and coordinating marketing and promotional events for the District. Its main priority is to restore and beautify the Center, attract new businesses while implementing business retention/recruitment programs, and create effective marketing and promotional campaigns. The SID is dedicated to making the Center a destination for all Communities!