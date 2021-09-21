CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union, NJ

SID Meeting

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
uniontownship.com
 10 days ago

The Union Special Improvement District (SID) was created to have Union Center businesses and merchants work in partnership with our local government. This 501 ( c ) 3 nonprofit organization created in 1993 is governed by a nine member volunteer Board of Directors. The Union Center Special Improvement District's main function is to revitalize the heart of its Town. We perform supplemental services while implementing, sponsoring, and coordinating marketing and promotional events for the District. Its main priority is to restore and beautify the Center, attract new businesses while implementing business retention/recruitment programs, and create effective marketing and promotional campaigns. The SID is dedicated to making the Center a destination for all Communities!

www.uniontownship.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

No deal: House delays infrastructure vote

House Democratic leaders late Thursday postponed a vote yet again on the bipartisan infrastructure bill amid threats from progressives to tank it as leverage for a separate, larger package to expand social safety net programs. After a long day of meetings between Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the warring centrist...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Congress approves funding bill hours before shutdown deadline; Biden expected to sign

WASHINGTON — The House and Senate on Thursday passed a stopgap government funding measure to prevent a shutdown, approving the measure hours before the midnight deadline. The House voted 254-175 to advance the measure. Just hours earlier, the Senate voted 65-35 — a display of bipartisanship in both chambers. The bill will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union, NJ
Government
City
Union, NJ
CBS News

Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears suspended from conservatorship

A Los Angeles judge has suspended Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears from the conservatorship that's controlled the singer's life, career and finances for 13 years. The decision is a major victory for the pop star, who has pushed to remove her father from the court-appointed arrangement. Judge Brenda Perry agreed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sid#Union Center#Board Of Directors#Communities

Comments / 0

Community Policy