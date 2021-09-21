Marsha R. Wood WATERBURY CENTER — Marsha Rita Wood, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Born in Burlington on Jan. 7, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Monroe and Rita (Beaudry) Lacaillade. On Nov. 7, 1970, Marsha married Michael D. Wood in Richmond. Michael predeceased Marsha on Jan. 8, 2016. Marsha was a 1969 graduate of Mount Mansfield Union High School. Marsha’s proudest job was as a housewife and mother for many years after marrying Michael. Once her children hit high school, she took on housekeeping jobs at several local motels and the State Office Complex in Waterbury. Her final job was as a cook at the former Squire House in Waterbury where she lovingly took care of the many elderly residents. She was a devout member of Saint Andrew Church where she was also a member of the Catholic Daughters. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Waterbury. Marsha’s favorite hobby was gardening, and her yard has many beautiful flower gardens that show how much she loved to raise and care for plants. She is loved and mourned by her family: her children, Jennifer Wood, of Claremont, New Hampshire, Christopher Wood and his wife, Susan, of Waterbury; three grandchildren, Spencer Robtoy, Althea Robtoy and Teras Wood; two brothers, Wayne Lacaillade and his wife, Peggy, of Haverhill, New Hampshire, Virgil Lacaillade and his wife, Kellie, of Huntington; her sister-in-law, Beverly (Jane) Lacaillade, of Essex Junction, her sister-in-law, Ginette (Wood) Stridsberg, of Woolwine, Virginia, her brother-in-law, Peter Wood, of Waterbury; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. Beside her parents and husband. she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Kimberly Robtoy; and by her brother, Leigh Lacaillade. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated from St. Andrew Catholic Church in Waterbury on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. with reception to follow in the church parish hall, The interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery in Duxbury directly following the Mass; you are welcome to join the family at the cemetery or go directly to the reception. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Catholic Daughters in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.