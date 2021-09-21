CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

Out of the past

By MELANIE SPEICHER
Sidney Daily News
 10 days ago

——— The deer hunters of Shelby county will hold their annual reunion and picnic in Jackson’s grove, southwest of Sidney, Oct. 1. A recent article in the Marion Star complimented the Sidney school system on its vocational training department. Mr. Reigel, of the state department, during a recent examination of the Marion school system looking to the inauguration of a vocational program stated that the industrial department at Sidney is “one of the best in the state.”

