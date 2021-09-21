Linda (Cunningham) Duke MARSHFIELD — Linda Sue (Cunningham) Duke, of Marshfield, Vermont, passed away peacefully on Sept. 14, 2021. Linda was born on Oct. 11, 1949, to Howard and Winifred Cunningham, of Scotia, New York. Linda was an only child. After graduating from high school, she became a nurse and joined the Army in 1966. She served at both Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. She married Dwight C. Duke on Sept. 26, 1968, and became a housewife. Linda gave birth to their oldest son, Howard; after which she went back into nursing at Albany Medical Center. They moved numerous times because of her husband's work and re-entry into the Army and ended up in Germany where they lived for two years. After her husband was badly injured, Linda and their son moved to Maryland while her husband recovered at Walter Reed. Linda's husband retired from the Army in 1979 and they moved to Marshfield, Vermont. Linda worked as a nurse at what is now CVMC and Head Start. In 1986, they became foster parents to a child and five years later, they adopted their second son, Richard. They owned a farm for several years where they raised many animals and had "Cowboy Shoots." Due to health issues, they moved to a one-story home on Pleasant Avenue. Linda spent the last three years of her life at Berlin Health and Rehab. Linda is survived by her husband, Dwight, of 53 years; as well as her two sons, Howard and Richard. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Durant Cemetery in Lower Cabot, Vermont. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.