Windsor, VT

David W. Kibling

By Editorials
Times-Argus
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid W. Kibling BARRE — David Wendell Kibling, age 62, originally from Windsor, Vermont, passed away on Sept. 1, 2021, at his home in Barre, Vermont. He was born in Windsor, Vermont, on April 3, 1959, the son of Wendell and Shirley (Burnham) Kibling. He grew up in Windsor, Vermont, and graduated from Windsor High School. He was a member of the Windsor Fire Department for 15 years and his mentor was past-Windsor Fire Chief Dave Stammers. David was awarded a commendation for meritorious service by the Windsor Board of Selectmen on April 3, 1990. He also worked at DHMC as a phlebotomist and assisted in performing autopsies until he became disabled. He had a passion for health care and firefighting. He married Trudy Blanchard in August of 1986 and later divorced. He then went on to marry Janet Pulling in July of 1991 and later divorced. He loved to go fishing at his special spot at Sumner Falls in Hartland, Vermont, and he enjoyed hunting with friends. He enjoyed collecting things. He started out with coin and stamp collections and progressed into baseball cards/sports memorabilia, Beanie Babies and fishing gear. He also collected porcelain dolls for his mother. He is survived by his daughter, Deanna (Jeff) Deforge, of Laconia; sons, Eric (Molly) Blanchard, of Plainfield, and Andrew (Ashley) Kibling, of Londonderry, Vermont; brother, Jay (Wendy) Kibling, of Windsor; sisters, Brenda (Brian) Martini, of Windsor, and Patti (Terry), of Charlestown, New Hampshire. He is also survived by his dear friend, Cyndi, and her children, Trevor and Kayce. He is also survived by several grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncle. David was predeceased by his parents; maternal grandparents, Flossie and Morris Burnham; paternal grandparents, Florence and Guy Kibling; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. A celebration of David’s life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 4:30 p.m. in the Ascutney Cemetery in Windsor, Vermont, in the upper lot and he will be buried with his mother, whom he adored and loved deeply. Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St. in Barre, assisted the family, family owned and operated. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com.

