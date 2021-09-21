CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nitro, WV

Charles T. Smith

 10 days ago

CHARLES T. SMITH passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 19th in his Nitro home at the age of 92. Charlie was born on January 24th in 1929 to Charles and Dollie Smith in Alkol, West Virginia. He graduated from Duval High School and shortly after moved to Nitro. Much of his professional life was spent working at Union Carbide, eventually retiring after 43 years in the position of Engineer. Charlie was an active member and volunteer at St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

