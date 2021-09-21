CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleLinda J. Rodgers NORTHFIELD — Linda J. Rodgers, 75, died Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. She was born May 22, 1946, in Randolph, Vermont, the daughter of Fred and Alice (Green) Arbuckle. On June 8, 1963, she married William Rodgers, of South Royalton, Vermont. They lived in Hudson Falls, New York, for 10 years and over 35 years in South Royalton, as well as many other towns in the central Vermont area. For many years, Linda ran her own day care for children out of her home. In recent years, she loved the time she spent caring for her grandchildren. She loved crocheting, camping, knitting, the outdoors, cooking, the holidays and visiting with her friends. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them. She is survived by a son, Richard Rodgers, of Northfield, Vermont; two daughters, Deborah Young, of Northfield, Vermont, and Patricia Woodbury, of Royalton, Vermont; three grandchildren, Jordan, Tommy and Jonica; a brother, Walter Arbuckle, of Randolph, Vermont; a sister, Priscilla Rodgers, of Chester, Vermont; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, William, in 2019; a son, Randy Rodgers, in 1981; a brother, Ralph Arbuckle, and a sister, Patricia Arbuckle. A graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Havens Cemetery in South Royalton, Vermont. Memorial contributions may be made to Northfield Ambulance Service, 51 South Main St., Northfield, VT 05663. A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is assisting the family with arrangements.

