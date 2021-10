It’s Notre Dame week here at Hammer and Rails! Today Casey and I discuss the upcoming game against the Fighting Irish and what we can expect. While some out there might think that the game against Notre Dame is a fait accompli I’m not so sure. I try to espouse a bit of optimism looking at this game and even Casey has some positive things to say about the team and what they could do against Notre Dame.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO