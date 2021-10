PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Tuesday was the International Day of Peace, but the city of Portland has not been very peaceful this year. With shootings happening almost daily in the Portland-metro area, community leaders are using this day as a way to bring the peace back. At the virtual news conference for The Inter-Faith Peace & Action Collaborative, or IFPAC, they announced their new initiative with community leaders from all over the city. It's called the Portland Peace Initiative.

