Kena Bridge of Spirits gameplay and first impressions
Kena Bridge of Spirits is out now, and we’ve had about one hour of hands-on with it thanks to code provided by developer Ember Labs just ahead of its public release. While we certainly haven’t played enough to publish a review — and won’t be, given our policy on crunch when it comes to review embargoes — we’re happy to share our initial impressions alongside the game’s opening 25 minutes of gameplay to consumers can make an informed decision before they purchase.stevivor.com
