Kena Bridge of Spirits gameplay and first impressions

Kena: Bridge of Spirits features a few boss encounters that some players may find difficult the first time around. This game has made waves due to its cinematic art direction and healing narrative of helping spirits inflicted with tragedy and holding to the last vestiges of their life before move forward—onward from this world. The Wood Knight is one such spirit that Kena will need to use her magic to help lay to rest. We've put together a short guide with all our best tips on how to not only survive but thrive during this fight.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO