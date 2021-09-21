CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Kena Bridge of Spirits gameplay and first impressions

By Steve Wright
stevivor.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKena Bridge of Spirits is out now, and we’ve had about one hour of hands-on with it thanks to code provided by developer Ember Labs just ahead of its public release. While we certainly haven’t played enough to publish a review — and won’t be, given our policy on crunch when it comes to review embargoes — we’re happy to share our initial impressions alongside the game’s opening 25 minutes of gameplay to consumers can make an informed decision before they purchase.

stevivor.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Prologue - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Prologue of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:00 - Opening Cutscene 02:08 - Cutscene (Meeting Evil Spirit) 05:10 - Cutscene (Meeting Beni and Saiya) 06:25 - Cutscene (Meeting First Rot) 07:55 - Rot #1 08:25 - Rot #2 08:45 - Rot #3 09:45 - Rot #4 11:15 - Rot #5 16:50 - Cutscene (Catch Up To The Evil Spirit) 18:10 - Sprout Boss Fight 18:50 - Cutscene (Catch Up with Beni and Saiya) 20:45 - Rot #6 - #8 24:15 - Rot Hat (Mushroom) 24:50 - Cursed Chest #1 26:20 - Rot Hat (Clover) 26:30 - Rot Hat (Pot) 26:45 - Rot #9 27:35 - Cutscene (Begin Taro's Quest) For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Grabs Physical Version in November

Kena: Bridge of Spirits releases digitally for PlayStation 5 and PS4 tomorrow, but if you'd rather run the game off a disc and have a bit of plastic to display on your shelf, a physical version has been confirmed to be releasing in November. It will be provided in conjunction with Maximum Games as a Deluxe Edition that packages the game with the soundtrack and exclusive physical and digital items for $49.99. Pre-orders are being taken on the Maximum Games online store but the physical version will also be available for purchase at the usual retailers when it launches.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Launches Tomorrow

Kena: Bridge of Spirits, the Pixar-looking game by Ember Labs, is less than 24 hours away. The game will launch tomorrow for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The PC version will release exclusively on the Epic Games Store. The developer has released a new trailer to get us all warmed up for the launch. You can watch the trailer below.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Kena Bridge of Spirits Review Scores: Is Kena Bridge of Spirits worth it?

Kena Bridge of Spirits, the debut game from animation-studio-turned-game-developer Ember Lab, was released yesterday, and with it, of course, comes the first wave of early review scores. Kena was first seen in a Sony PlayStation State of Play and features the titular Kena, a young Spirit Guide on a quest to reach a mysterious abandoned mountain village in her search for a sacred shrine. It’s also a PlayStation console exclusive but is also available on PC via the Epic Games Store.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Embargoes#Kena Bridge Of Spirits#Ember Labs#Cg#Stevivor
IGN

Honor Taro - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Honor Taro quest of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:00 - Meditation Spot #4 01:30 - Rot #30 02:15 - Rot #31 03:00 - Flower Shrine #3 04:30 - Rot #32 05:50 - Flower Shrine #4 06:35 - Rot #33 07:13 - Flower Shire #5 10:08 - Rot #34 12:05 - Rot Hat (Baseball) 15:05 - Cutscene (Honor Taro) For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Kena: Bridge of Spirits review: A legendary adventure

Kena: Bridge of Spirits review: A legendary adventure. On a surface glance, few would probably guess that Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a self-published, debut project from a small studio. The adventure game is about as polished as can be, with gorgeous visuals, cutscenes that rival (if not surpass) modern CG animated films, and iron-tight gameplay mechanics. If there was ever any doubt that the barrier between “indie game” and “AAA” has eroded over the years, here’s a game that shatters any remaining walls.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Free Taro - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Free Taro quest of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 04:10 - Rot Hat (Pinecone) 04:35 - Cursed Chest #4 & Rot Hat (Taro) 08:00 - Cutscene (Summon Taro's Spirit) 09:20 - Corrupt Taro Boss Fight 12:30 - Cutscene (Free Taro's Spirit) & Rot Hat (Taro's Mask) For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Taro's Love - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Taro's Love quest of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:20 - Rot #19 06:15 - Rot Hat (Fox) 07:45 - Cutscene (Introduction the the Forgotten Forest Shrines) 11:10 - Rot Hat (Sibling's Mask) 16:25 - Cutscene (Taro Memory) 17:35 - Fishing Shrine Puzzle Solution 18:50 - Rot #20 19:55 - Rot Hat (Deer) 22:55 - Meditation Spot #2 & Rot #21 29:07 - Rot #22 30:55 - Sprout Captain Boss Fight 32:10 - Cutscene (Collect Taro's Food Offering Relic) & Rot #22 - #25 For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pixar
pushsquare.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits: All Storehouse Collectibles

Where are all the collectibles in Storehouse in Kena: Bridge of Spirits? What collectibles are in Storehouse, and where can you find them? As part of our Kena: Bridge of Spirits guide, we're going to outline where to find all the collectibles in Storehouse. Please note that this guide is...
SHOPPING
dbltap.com

How to Beat the Wood Knight in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits features a few boss encounters that some players may find difficult the first time around. This game has made waves due to its cinematic art direction and healing narrative of helping spirits inflicted with tragedy and holding to the last vestiges of their life before move forward—onward from this world. The Wood Knight is one such spirit that Kena will need to use her magic to help lay to rest. We've put together a short guide with all our best tips on how to not only survive but thrive during this fight.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Adira's Fear - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Adira's Fear quest in The Fields area of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 00:15 - Rot #48 03:40 - Rot #49 & Rot Hat (Pumpkin) 04:45 - Rot #50 06:50 - Rot Hat (Ox) 08:25 - Cursed Chest #6 & Rot Hat (Cowboy) 10:25 - Rot Hat (Sun) 10:55 - Cutscene (Rufus Clears The Way) 12:20 - Rot #51 13:25 - Rot #52 15:10 - Rot #53 16:25 - Cutscene (Adira's Memory) 17:30 - Stone Guardian Boss Fight 20:20 - Cutscene (Collect Hammer Relic) & Rot #54 - #56 For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Adira's Regret - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Adira's Regret quest in The Village Heart area of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 00:25 - Flower Shrine #10 03:35 - Spirit Mail #3 05:05 - Meditation Spot #6 07:10 - Spirit Mail #4 07:30 - Cursed Chest #7 15:10 - Rot #57 16:15 - Cursed Chest #8 & Rot Hat (Hana's Mask) 20:45 - Rot #58 21:50 - Rot Eater Boss Fight 23:40 - Flower Shrine #11 31:10 - Cutscene (Adira's Memory) 33:50 - Cutscene (Collect Village Heart Relic) & Rot #59 - #61 For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Alan Wake Remastered trailer shows off upgraded visuals

A new Alan Wake Remastered trailer has shown off the game’s upgraded visuals as compared to its original Xbox 360 release. Developer Remedy detailed how the title’s facelift was achieved. “We partnered with the talented folks at d3t, a team with a ton of experience and technical knowledge when it...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Help The Woodsmith - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Help The Woodsmith quest in The Storehouse area of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 02:45 - Flower Shrine #6 04:35 - Rot #35 06:15 - Cursed Chest #5 09:25 - Rot Hat (Cat) 10:35 - Cutscene (Meet Adira's Friend) 13:05 - Rot #36 14:05 - Spirit Mail #2 20:35 - Rot #37 21:30 - Rot Hat (Beetle) 22:55 - Rot #38 25:10 - Cutscene (Adira's Memory) For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Taro's Fear - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Taro's Fear quest of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:00 - Bow Tutorial 01:27 - Bow Training #1 02:30 - Rot #15 02:57 - Bow Training #2 03:50 - Bow Training #3 & Rot Hat (Whirly Bird) 06:10 - Bow Training #4 & Rot Hat (Rusu's Mask) 07:45 - Flower Shrine #2 10:25 - Meditation Spot #1 12:15 - Wood Knight Boss Fight 13:50 - Cutscene (Collect Taro's Knife Relic) & Rot #16 - #18 For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Free Adira - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Free Adira quest in The Village Heart area of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 02:05 - Cutscene (Summon Adira) 03:55 - Corrupt Woodsmith Boss Fight 10:35 - Cutscene (Free Adira) & Rot Hat (Adira's Mask) For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Help Toshi - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Help Toshi quest in The Mountain area of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 0:00 - Intro 1:10 - Cutscene (Confront Toshi & Kena's Past) For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Honor Adira - Kena: Bridge of Spirits Gameplay Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for the Honor Adira quest in The Village area of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Timestamps: 00:00 - Intro 00:12 - Meditation Spot #7 04:10 - Rot Hat (Pancake) 04:45 - Cursed Chest #9 & Rot #62 09:20 - Flower Shrine #12 11:50 - Spirit Mail Delivery #2 17:20 - Rot Hat (Star) 17:50 - Spirit Mail Delivery #3 20:15 - Rot #63 & Rot Hat (Frog) 24:40 - Flower Shrine #13 25:05 - Rot Hat (Zajuro's Mask) 26:00 - Spirit Mail Delivery #4 29:40 - Rot #64 30:45 - Cutscene (Honor Adira) For more information, check out our wiki guide at https://www.ign.com/wikis/kena-bridge-of-spirits.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy