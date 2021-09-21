CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

DHS to investigate 'extremely troubling' video of horse-mounted border agents chasing Haitian migrants

By Peter Weber
The Week
The Week
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The White House and Department of Homeland Security said Monday that videos of horse-mounted Border Patrol agents chasing Haitian migrants in Texas were disturbing and would be investigated. DHS "does not tolerate the abuse of migrants in our custody and we take these allegations very seriously," the department said in a statement Monday evening. "The footage is extremely troubling and the facts learned from the full investigation, which will be conducted swiftly, will define the appropriate disciplinary actions to be taken."

theweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

Border Patrol Agents Rescue Migrant Woman Severely Injured Using Grain Hopper Railcar To Enter Texas

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a woman with a severe injury as a result of using grain hopper railcars to travel into the United States illegally. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) During the early morning of September 30, agents assigned to the Laredo South Station found the migrant woman suffering from leg injuries by the railroad tracks in south Laredo. She was later identified as a Guatemalan national, with injuries sustained while traveling with relatives on the trains. Agents quickly requested Emergency Medical Services and provided first aid while waiting for their arrival. Border patrol agents discourage this dangerous method of traveling further into the United States after illegal entry, saying it often results in serious injury or death. Many times, migrants choose this grueling method of transportation without realizing the consequences of their actions until it is too late.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Post

DHS issues new arrest and deportation guidelines to immigration agents

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued broad new directives to immigration officers Thursday saying that the fact that someone is an undocumented immigrant “should not alone be the basis” of a decision to detain and deport them from the United States. The Biden administration will continue to prioritize the arrest...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
WashingtonExaminer

DHS further restricting ICE arrests of illegal immigrants to protect 'those who do not pose a threat'

The Biden administration moved Thursday to further limit arrests and removals of people illegally residing in the United States. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced a plan that will prevent Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations officers from targeting an additional number of the millions of illegal immigrants in the country. Instead, ICE officers will begin conducting a “case-by-case assessment of whether an individual poses a threat” before making an arrest.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
New York Post

Panama government warns thousands more migrants coming for border

Panama’s foreign minister warned Wednesday that up to 60,000 migrants, many of them of Haitian origin, are making their way through the Central American country toward the US-Mexico border — threatening the Biden administration with a fresh illegal immigration crisis. Erika Mouynes claimed in an interview with Axios that her...
PANAMA, NY
Florida Phoenix

The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy

Quality Journalism for Critical Times After horrific photos emerged of men falling from airplanes and babies in great peril at the Kabul Airport weeks ago, I noticed a dramatic uptick in my various news feeds of the phrase “moral obligation.” Across all mediums, I heard righteous call for the United States and nations around the globe to remember promises made […] The post The U.S. government’s treatment of Haitian asylum seekers reeks of hypocrisy appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION
CBS Baltimore

Frustrated Protesters Gather Outside City Hall Demanding Change At Southern Border For Haitian Migrants

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A crowd of people gathered outside City Hall tonight slamming the treatment of Haitians at the US southern border. This comes as 1,400 Haitians were sent back home to their country — the US expelling them without even granting them a chance to seek asylum. Outside City Hall Wednesday night, protesters made their frustrations known. Members of the people’s power of assembly say the treatment of Haitian migrants at the border is inhumane. “These people are suffering and all they’re trying to do is what everybody else came to this country to do,” said Rev. Annie Chambers of the Peoples’ Power...
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Mexico warned Biden his border policies would cause migrant surge

Buried 30 paragraphs into a New York Times story on President Joe Biden’s “chaotic” immigration policies, the paper reported that the Mexican government warned the Biden administration that its plan to undo President Donald Trump’s "Remain in Mexico" policy would lead to a surge in migrants at the border. From...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Border Patrol#Horse#Mexico#The White House#Democrats#Haitians#Republicans
Real News Network

If the US wants fewer Haitian refugees, it should stop destroying Haiti

Last week, onlookers in the US and around the world were horrified to see US Border Patrol’s inhumane treatment of Haitian refugees attempting to cross the US-Mexico border to seek asylum. Committing “human rights violations” that have been condemned worldwide, US Border Patrol and the Biden administration are denying thousands of Haitians their internationally recognized right to seek asylum and utilizing a despicable Trump-era policy to mass expel refugees—with truly dizzying scope and speed—back to the same country it marked for Temporary Protected Status only months ago. This whole saga has made clear once again that the cruelty of US “immigration policy” and enforcement is unabashedly bipartisan. Moreover, it is a reminder that Haitians will continue to be denied basic humanitarian support from countries like the US which are directly and indirectly responsible for many of the crises plaguing Haiti.
IMMIGRATION
Houston Chronicle

Judge orders release of 240 migrants jailed under Abbott's border plan

More than 240 migrants arrested under Gov. Greg Abbott's border security initiative are set to be released from state-run lockups after local prosecutors, overwhelmed by an influx of detained migrants, failed to bring charges as they sat in cells for weeks, an apparent violation of state law. Texas National Guard...
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Thousands of Haitian migrants reportedly heading to US border

As a massive makeshift encampment of mostly Haitian illegal immigrants on the Texas border was just cleared out, thousands more are making their way from South America to the US border, crossing the perilous Darien Gap in Panama, according to new images and the Panamanian government. The Darien Gap is...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NBC News

Migrants returned to Mexico describe horror of kidnappings, torture, rape

REYNOSA, Mexico — After Gustavo and his family were sent back to Mexico after they crossed the U.S. border, his two sons said they were hungry. Gustavo, a Honduran man, sat them on the steps of the bridge and crossed the street to buy them something to eat. He remembers that a car approached him as he walked those steps. “They put me in the car. The children stayed there, waiting for me, but I didn’t come back.”
IMMIGRATION
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy