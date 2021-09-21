DHS to investigate 'extremely troubling' video of horse-mounted border agents chasing Haitian migrants
The White House and Department of Homeland Security said Monday that videos of horse-mounted Border Patrol agents chasing Haitian migrants in Texas were disturbing and would be investigated. DHS "does not tolerate the abuse of migrants in our custody and we take these allegations very seriously," the department said in a statement Monday evening. "The footage is extremely troubling and the facts learned from the full investigation, which will be conducted swiftly, will define the appropriate disciplinary actions to be taken."theweek.com
