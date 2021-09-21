CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TA: Ethereum Breaking This Confluence Resistance Could Spark a Recovery

By Aayush Jindal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthereum started a major decline below the $3,200 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH price traded as low as $2,807 and it is now attempting a recovery wave. Ethereum started a fresh decline below the $3,300 and $3,200 support levels. The price is now trading below $3,200 and the...

