Mystery of the Tulip/Garden Exchange

John Buntsma will present on the mystery of tulips and tied into this, a perennial information exchange. Tulips have a rich history that includes historic, cultural, and scientific elements. John will share information on how to plant and care for tulips and other perennials. John is an Iowa State Extension Master Gardener intern. Kelli Jelsma, a member of the Sioux Center Gardener's Exchange, will talk about this group and a possible seed exchange program in 2022. Registration is requested but not required.