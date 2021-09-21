Seager's three RBIs help Mariners stop A's 5-game win streak

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland's starting pitchers had been so dominant during this recent stretch until Kyle Seager and Seattle swung away and took it to Sean Manaea. Seager had a two-run double in the decisive third inning among his three hits and three RBIs, Mitch Haniger added two doubles and the Mariners beat the Athletics 4-2 on Monday night in a matchup of teams trying to stay in wild-card contention.