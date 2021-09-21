CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Why U.K. Gas Suppliers Are Going Bust, and Who Pays

By Guy Collins, Rachel Morison
Washington Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.K. has one of the most deregulated energy markets in the world. Customers can buy natural gas for their homes directly from large suppliers or smaller ones who purchase gas from the wholesale market and sell it on. The system works fine in normal conditions but was breaking down in September under pressure from record prices caused by supply disruptions in Europe and surging post-pandemic global demand. One big question is who ends up footing the bill.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
fxempire.com

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Year

Recently, natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs both in the United States and Europe. What’s behind this move?. According to the recent EIA Natural Gas Storage Report, U.S. natural gas inventories are down by 6.9% compared to the 5-year average. The situation is even more tense in some European countries. According to Celsius Energy, Germany’s natural gas inventories are down by as much as 26% from the 5-year average.
TRAFFIC
Sunderland Echo

Customers face £30 monthly price hike when energy suppliers go bust

Customers who are moved to a new energy firm after their supplier goes bust face paying almost £30 more per month, according to Citizens Advice. The energy watchdog has warned people will face “desperate choices” this winter due to rising energy costs, with those on the lowest incomes being the hardest hit.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

UK economic rebound stronger than expected in second quarter

Britain's economy performed better than expected in the second quarter, as households spent more and saved less following easing lockdown restrictions, official data showed Thursday. Gross domestic product in the three months to June jumped 5.5 percent, up sharply from a prior official estimate of 4.8 percent, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement, citing also ONS accounting changes. GDP output has slowed since then, however, with the Bank of England warning that the recovery is flattening because of ongoing pandemic fallout and supply chain bottlenecks. The outlook also darkened Thursday with the end of the UK government's costly furlough scheme, threatening a spike in unemployment after supporting millions of private-sector jobs during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Thatcher
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter who did not want to be named, reported that Vice Premier Han Zheng had told energy companies to make sure there is enough fuel to keep the country running and that Beijing would not tolerate blackouts.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yourmoney.com

Igloo Energy, Enstroga and Symbio Energy go bust

The collapse of these firms leaves around 233,000 customers without a supplier. Under Ofgem’s safety net, the energy supply of the customers of all three companies will continue and outstanding credit balances of domestic customers will be protected. Domestic customers will also be protected by the energy price cap when being switched to a new supplier.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Energy System#Energy Company#Uk#Ofgem#The Bank Of England#Conservative#People S Energy#Point#Electricite De France Sa#Pfp Energy#Moneyplus Energy#Centrica Plc#British Gas#European
BBC

Three more energy firms go bust amid gas price rise

Three more energy suppliers have gone bust amid the surge in wholesale gas prices, the regulator Ofgem has said. Enstroga, Igloo Energy and Symbio Energy said they would stop trading on Wednesday. The trio are the latest companies to go under as soaring gas prices have made price promises by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

How bad is China’s energy crisis?

The situation is widespread. In recent days, factories in 20 of China’s 31 provinces have suffered a loss of power, forcing many to shut down production, at least for hours at a time. Millions of households in the north-east of the country have also lost power and found that they cannot use electricity to heat or light their homes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Gas bills set to rise further under green energy surcharge plan

A green energy surcharge which is applied to household electricity bills will instead be slapped on gas bills as part of the government’s net zero drive, according to reports. Ministers will insist that the policy will be phased in over a period of up to 10 years and maintain that...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Fortune

Supply chain delays are bad—China’s rolling power outages will make them worse

China’s rolling power outages are the latest threat to global supply chains, which are still reeling from last year’s pandemic lockdowns. This week, ten Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturers warned the Taiwan stock exchange that production in factories in China's Jiangsu province had been suspended for the week, following government orders to curb electricity usage. Several suppliers for Apple and Tesla announced temporary suspension of production facilities, too.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Heating costs may triple as nat gas, propane shortage looms

There is a real energy crisis in Europe that was created by a combination of political missteps, climate change fear-mongering and a woke energy policy that could leave much of Europe and Asia undersupplied as they head into winter. It is also a foreshadowing of what may happen in the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

U.K. Investment Banks Pay Women 56% of What Male Colleagues Make

Women constitute a fraction of top earners at investment banks. New data on the gender pay gap in British investment banking is due next week -- and the numbers so far aren’t looking good. A sample of 10 large banks that have already reported ahead of an Oct. 5 deadline...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Shop price decline slows as rising costs filter through to consumers

The decline in shop prices slowed in September in “clear signs” that rising commodity and transport costs, labour shortages and Brexit red tape are filtering through to consumers, figures suggest.Shop prices decreased by 0.5% year-on-year from 0.8% in August, according to the BRC-NielsenIQ index.It is a significant slowdown from 1.2% deflation in July, amid fears that supply chain disruption is increasing costs for retailers who could pass some of this cost to customers.Food prices rose year-on-year for the first time in six months, up 0.1% in September, while some non-food products such as DIY and gardening saw the highest rate...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Is going off grid the answer to the energy crisis?

In case you really hadn’t noticed we’re in the middle of an energy crisis. Millions of households are bracing themselves for energy price hikes, as Ofgem’s price cap increases at the end of this week.Several smaller energy firms have already gone bust and there are warnings of stock shortages at the supermarkets after wholesale energy prices shoot up by 250 per cent.There are many reasons for the energy crisis, from a surge in global demand to electricity supply issues.However, it’s also worth looking at the fact that the UK is one of the most gas-dependent countries in Europe. It also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy