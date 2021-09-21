CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle-Oakland Runs

 10 days ago

Mariners third. Tom Murphy flies out to deep center field to Starling Marte. Dylan Moore singles to center field. J.P. Crawford singles to center field. Dylan Moore to third. Ty France singles to left field. J.P. Crawford to second. Dylan Moore scores. Mitch Haniger walks. Ty France to second. J.P. Crawford to third. Kyle Seager doubles to deep left center field. Mitch Haniger to third. Ty France scores. J.P. Crawford scores. Luis Torrens strikes out swinging. Abraham Toro flies out to left field to Mark Canha.

