Diana M. Bell, 87, of Philpot, passed away on September 20, 2021 at Signature Health Hillcrest in Owensboro. She was born on September 5, 1934 in Hancock County to the late Virgle and Rose McBrayer Morris. Diana was a member at Pellville Baptist Church. She was a hair stylist in Pellville for many years, giving joy and beauty to all women who adorned her shop. “Every woman needs to feel beautiful” She gave $5 sets for many years so all women could come.