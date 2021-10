Robert “Bobby” Henry Shipp, 51, of Nortonville, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was born on September 7, 1970, in Babylon, New York, to Shirley Martin Shipp and the late Robert Henry Shipp. He was employed by the Transportation Department for the State of Kentucky. He enjoyed carpenter work and was a builder. Bobby was of the Christian faith.