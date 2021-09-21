Opinion/Editorial: Aging dams pose perils in Virginia

In September 2018, the impending arrival of Hurricane Florence prompted the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation to warn dam owners that the storm could dump 10 to 20 inches of rain in some areas of the commonwealth if it were to linger. DCR urged owners to connect with engineers to understand specific issues with their structures; find and review their emergency action plans (if one was in place); safely lower water levels in their dams’ lakes (if possible); and visually inspect their dams to ensure that debris would not negatively impact any spillways.