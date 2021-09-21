CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi How They Fared

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago

Class Overall

1. Oak Grove (2-1) lost to Greenville Christian 48-41.

2. Madison Central (3-0) did not report.

3. Ocean Springs (3-0) did not play.

4. West Point (1-2) did not report.

5. Oxford (2-2) lost to Layfayette 34-23.

6. Greenville Christian (4-1) beat Oak Grove 48-41.

7. West Jones (1-1) did not report.

8. Louisville (3-1) lost to Starkville 28-23.

9. South Panola (2-0) beat Clarksdale 24-20.

10. Picayune (3-1) lost to D``Iberville 27-13.

Class 1A

1. Bay Springs (1-3) lost to Scott Central 26-12.

2. Simmons (3-0) beat O'Bannon 50-0.

3. Biggersville (2-1) beat Walnut 46-8.

4. Lumberton (0-2) did not report.

5. McEvans (3-1) beat Humphreys County 16-6.

Class 2A

1. Scott Central (4-0) beat Bay Springs 26-12.

2. Kemper County (2-1) did not report.

3. Choctaw County (1-3) lost to Kosciusko 40-20.

4. Velma Jackson (2-1) dod not play.

5. Calhoun City (0-4) lost to Water Valley 21-20.

Class 3A

1. North Panola (3-0) canc.

2. Winona (4-0) beat Philadelphia 57-14.

3. Noxubee County (1-2) did not report.

4. Magee (2-1) beat Collins 32-6.

5. Jefferson Davis County (0-3) lost to Mendenhall 34-27.

Class 4A

1. Louisville (3-1) lost to Starkville 28-23.

2. Columbia (3-1) beat West Marion 56-0.

2. Poplarville (3-1) beat Terry 35-16.

4. Itawamba AHS (3-1) lost to New Hope 24-0.

5. West Lauderdale (3-1) beat Southeast Lauderdale 49-15.

Class 5A

1. West Point (1-2) did not report.

2. West Jones (2-1) beat Wingfield 38-0.

3. Neshoba Central (3-0) did not report.

4. Picayune (3-1) lost to D'Iberville 27-13.

5. Lafayette (3-1) beat Oxford 34-23.

Class 6A

1. Oak Grove (2-1) lost to Greenville Christian 48-41.

2. Madison Central (3-0) did not report.

3. Ocean Springs (3-0) did not play.

4. Oxford (2-2) lost to Layfayette 34-23.

5. South Panola (2-0) beat Clarksdale 24-20.

Class Private Schools

1. Greenville Christian (5-1) beat Oak Grove 48-41.

2. Jackson Aca. (4-0) did not report.

3. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (3-3) beat Jackson 35-7.

4. Heritage Aca. (4-0) beat Starkville 30-0.

5. Leake Aca. (4-1) beat Simpson 23-14.

———

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Alcorn State’s athletic director resigns

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Alcorn State University will conduct a national search for its next athletic director after Derek Horne resigned. Horne’s resignation, announced late Thursday, was effective immediately. The university did not provide a reason for his departure. Horne has led the school’s athletics department since August 2014. Horne’s...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

NCAA accuses Louisville, Mack of additional allegations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The NCAA has amended its Notice of Allegations against Louisville, adding additional violations committed by the men’s basketball program that include impermissible activities and accusations coach Chris Mack did not promote an atmosphere for compliance. Already under review by the Independent Resolution Panel (IRP) for violations...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

590K+
Followers
322K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy