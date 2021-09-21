Mississippi How They Fared
Class Overall
1. Oak Grove (2-1) lost to Greenville Christian 48-41.
2. Madison Central (3-0) did not report.
3. Ocean Springs (3-0) did not play.
4. West Point (1-2) did not report.
5. Oxford (2-2) lost to Layfayette 34-23.
6. Greenville Christian (4-1) beat Oak Grove 48-41.
7. West Jones (1-1) did not report.
8. Louisville (3-1) lost to Starkville 28-23.
9. South Panola (2-0) beat Clarksdale 24-20.
10. Picayune (3-1) lost to D``Iberville 27-13.
Class 1A
1. Bay Springs (1-3) lost to Scott Central 26-12.
2. Simmons (3-0) beat O'Bannon 50-0.
3. Biggersville (2-1) beat Walnut 46-8.
4. Lumberton (0-2) did not report.
5. McEvans (3-1) beat Humphreys County 16-6.
Class 2A
1. Scott Central (4-0) beat Bay Springs 26-12.
2. Kemper County (2-1) did not report.
3. Choctaw County (1-3) lost to Kosciusko 40-20.
4. Velma Jackson (2-1) dod not play.
5. Calhoun City (0-4) lost to Water Valley 21-20.
Class 3A
1. North Panola (3-0) canc.
2. Winona (4-0) beat Philadelphia 57-14.
3. Noxubee County (1-2) did not report.
4. Magee (2-1) beat Collins 32-6.
5. Jefferson Davis County (0-3) lost to Mendenhall 34-27.
Class 4A
1. Louisville (3-1) lost to Starkville 28-23.
2. Columbia (3-1) beat West Marion 56-0.
2. Poplarville (3-1) beat Terry 35-16.
4. Itawamba AHS (3-1) lost to New Hope 24-0.
5. West Lauderdale (3-1) beat Southeast Lauderdale 49-15.
Class 5A
1. West Point (1-2) did not report.
2. West Jones (2-1) beat Wingfield 38-0.
3. Neshoba Central (3-0) did not report.
4. Picayune (3-1) lost to D'Iberville 27-13.
5. Lafayette (3-1) beat Oxford 34-23.
Class 6A
1. Oak Grove (2-1) lost to Greenville Christian 48-41.
2. Madison Central (3-0) did not report.
3. Ocean Springs (3-0) did not play.
4. Oxford (2-2) lost to Layfayette 34-23.
5. South Panola (2-0) beat Clarksdale 24-20.
Class Private Schools
1. Greenville Christian (5-1) beat Oak Grove 48-41.
2. Jackson Aca. (4-0) did not report.
3. Madison-Ridgeland Aca. (3-3) beat Jackson 35-7.
4. Heritage Aca. (4-0) beat Starkville 30-0.
5. Leake Aca. (4-1) beat Simpson 23-14.
