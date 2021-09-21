CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson debuts new turf field

By Julia Maguire
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRANSON — After months of work to reach a fundraising goal of $540,000, the Branson/Kim Bearcats played their first game on a new turf field this season. Branson is just about a mile or so north of the New Mexico border rooted in generations of cattle ranchers. The Bearcat football program was just five seasons old at the time fundraising efforts started. The school did not have the resources to keep the grass field in playable condition, and were ultimately given the ultimatum to fix the field or lose home games.

