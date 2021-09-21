Roundup: Kidwell-powered Pioneers drop Blue Devils

It was a jubilant crowd that greeted the East Aurora-Holland Blue Devils at the Friday night lights for their home opener on Sept. 10. The stands were full, the concession stand was grilling, the cheerleaders were ready to go and announcer Doc Keem’s resonant baritone was as stentorian as ever. From the north end zone a large contingent of local veterans from East Aurora American Legion Post 362 made up of Charlie Schack, Gary Wald, Tom Ricci, Gary Kingston, Legion Commander Keith Bender; Bill Lewis, Alex Forhecz and Elizabeth Raleigh; Norm Suttell, Rick Wells, Ken Krieger and Jack Connors presented the nation’s colors. Then co-captains Bryce Clothier, Max Frier, Lux Fiegel and Chaz Janish met their Pioneer counterparts for the coin toss. The Blue Devils won and would get the ball first.

FOOTBALL ・ 14 DAYS AGO