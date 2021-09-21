CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Kidwell-powered Pioneers drop Blue Devils

By From staff reports
Kingsport Times-News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCASTLEWOOD — Zack Kidwell provided the sole scoring punch in a 22-point third quarter for Thomas Walker, which handled Cumberland District foe Castlewood 36-13 in a Monday night high school football game. Kidwell raced off for a 75-yard touchdown reception, scored on a 5-yard run, returned a punt 47 yards...

www.timesnews.net

