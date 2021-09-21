Bills' Emmanuel Sanders: Second in targets

Sanders hauled in two of six targets for 48 yards in Sunday's win over the Dolphins. The production is pretty empty and the misfires show the veteran is still getting his rhythm down with quarterback Josh Allen, but brighter days are certainly ahead for Sanders in the Bills' high-powered offense. While he has a modest 100 yards and has yet to see the end zone through two games, he's also seen 14 targets already. Sanders' 50 snaps Sunday were second on the team behind Stefon Diggs.