CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills' Emmanuel Sanders: Second in targets

CBS Sports
 10 days ago

Sanders hauled in two of six targets for 48 yards in Sunday's win over the Dolphins. The production is pretty empty and the misfires show the veteran is still getting his rhythm down with quarterback Josh Allen, but brighter days are certainly ahead for Sanders in the Bills' high-powered offense. While he has a modest 100 yards and has yet to see the end zone through two games, he's also seen 14 targets already. Sanders' 50 snaps Sunday were second on the team behind Stefon Diggs.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
playerprofiler.com

Christian Kirk, Emmanuel Sanders, and Week 1 Usage Rates

If you’re not familiar with this weekly piece, click here. While this is not a start/sit or sell high/buy low piece, we know the biggest question you is who to Flex. So, we provide you a handful of players to target specifically for the week at the position. This week, Christian Kirk headlines our fantasy football recommendations because stats don’t play favorites. If you’re looking for more players, watch our weekly Undercoverd Opps show.
NFL
newyorkupstate.com

Bills’ Emmanuel Sanders not ‘losing sleep’ over missed deep ball from Josh Allen

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Everything about this particular Emmanuel Sanders route was textbook. With three Buffalo Bills receivers bunched to the right of the formation, Sanders patiently waited for Cole Beasley to explode off the line so he could take an angle behind him. He lulled the defensive backs to sleep as he looked to be running a short out route before burning it upfield on the go pattern.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders named Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Bills wide receiver is being recognized for re-launching a charitable foundation to help support local children who come from financially disadvantaged families. The Bills announced Friday morning that Emmanuel Sanders has been named the Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP. This recognition comes after Sanders re-launched...
NFL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bills WR Sanders relaunches charitable foundation in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is relaunching his charitable foundation in Buffalo. He visited students at Harriet Ross Tubman Academy Tuesday. The mission of the foundation is to provide children from financially disadvantaged families with resources and support to reach their full potential. "Being in this spotlight,...
NFL
WIVB

Bills WR Emmanuel Sanders receives leaguewide honor for community work

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – First-year Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was named the NFL Players Association’s Community MVP for Week 3 after restarting his charity in Buffalo and making a $20,000 donation. Sanders’ charity seeks to support children from financially disadvantaged families. He made last week’s announcement at Harriet Ross...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
the buffalo bills

Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley: "The Standard is High"

Bills Wide Receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley addressed the media following their 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team. Topics included: Growing chemistry with Josh Allen, taking that next step after the Miami game, proving himself to a new fan base, playing at SMU together, and setting a high standard.
NFL
Buffalo News

Add Buffalo's Josh Allen to list of NFL quarterbacks who've thrown TDs to Emmanuel Sanders

With his 28-yard first-quarter touchdown reception from Josh Allen, Bills veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has caught scores from 11 different NFL quarterbacks. The feat, while still eight shy of Irving Fryar's all-time record, is a testament to Sanders' longevity in the league – and also the Denver Broncos' quarterback carousel from 2015-2019, which accounted for six of his passers.
NFL
rochesterfirst.com

Emmanuel Sanders shines with two touchdowns in blowout win

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Emmanuel Sanders said before this week’s game that his chemistry with Josh Allen was an 8 out of 10. But after Sunday’s 43-21 win over Washington, he said it’s up to a 10 out of 10. Sanders and Allen hooked up for two touchdown passes, nearly...
NFL
Buffalo News

Quarter by quarter: Sanders gets first TDs as a Bill as offense overwhelms WFT

Here is a quarter-by-quarter look at the Buffalo Bills' 43-21 win against the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Don't miss Jay Skurski's report card grading the Buffalo Bills on their 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. First quarter. Slow start not a problem: The...
NFL
the buffalo bills

True View: Josh Allen TD Passes to Emmanuel Sanders

Go inside the helmet and around the field with Intel True View highlights as Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen finds wide receiver, Emmanuel Sanders for two touchdowns against the Washington Football Team. True View is presented by Atwal Eye Care.
NFL
WGRZ TV

Chemistry between Allen, Sanders producing results for Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen missing a wide-open Emmanuel Sanders downfield early in the season opening loss to Pittsburgh. It's a play that's lingered. It's done plenty to describe the lack of rhythm Josh Allen's game and that of the offense through the first two weeks. We've keep hearing...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Chuba Hubbard, Emmanuel Sanders, Dalton Schultz (2021)

Once again, a running back replacing an injured star demands the most waiver-wire attention. So far this season, few undrafted players look poised to shift the fabric of the 2021 fantasy football season. It also should be too late to add September’s uncovered gems (Derek Carr, Tony Pollard, Ty’Son Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson, Christian Kirk), leaving a relatively uninspired batch of options entering Week 4.
NFL
Daily Herald

Sanders quickly fitting in with Bills after 2 TD outing

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Emmanuel Sanders paused the start of his inaugural training camp session with reporters to adjust the strap of his new Buffalo Bills cap, which was dipping down on his forehead. 'œLike my head done got smaller,' the receiver said with a laugh. 'œOK, you all going...
NFL
rochesterfirst.com

Bills praise Emmanuel Sanders for work ethic and character after his big game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC)— Emmanuel Sanders might have had his welcome to the Bills passing game moment on Sunday with five receptions and two scores. But catching footballs is only one of the reasons the Bills are happy to have him. “He’s not afraid to go and do his job...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy